After halting some of its services and moving programming online in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Prosper Community Library recently reopened its facility, at 200 S. Main St., to the public.

The library is currently offering limited services during reduced hours of operation, from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

Summer Reading Program packets are also available to be picked up during those hours.

Capacity inside the library is limited for now. Social distancing protocols as well as safety guidelines are being followed. Study rooms and quiet reading rooms remain unavailable.

Also, book kits are currently unavailable for checkout and, for safety reason, onsite programming is not being scheduled.

Library memberships may be applied for and renewed during open hours.

To apply for a card, Prosper residents must present a valid state-issued ID with their current address. If an ID is expired, individuals must have a Prosper utility bill from the months of April or May.

For non-resident membership, a valid state-issued ID featuring correct address information must be presented.

The library plans to continue offering its to-go-style service, which allows cardholders to reserve certain items through its online catalog, including books, audio books and movies, for pickup in the lobby.

Information about updated hours of operation will be available in coming weeks on the library’s website, prospertx.gov/residents/library.