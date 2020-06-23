One person was killed and five others were injured in a collision Tuesday morning in southeastern Travis County, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded the 2800 block of FM 1327, near Carl Road just north of Texas 45, at 2:29 a.m. after receiving a report about two people pinned in a wreck.

Three people were taken to South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, medics said.

Two others were taken to Seton Medical Center Hays with injuries that also are not expected to be life-threatening.

One person was declared dead at the scene of the crash, medics said.

FM 1327 was closed at Carl Road, but has been reopened, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

