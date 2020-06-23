With a nation fighting against a pandemic and a American’s fighting for racial equality, people are looking for the silver lining in their personal lives.

Nurses and caregivers have worked long and hard to make sure that their clients are well cared for as well as safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and other illnesses.

The residents at the Premier of Alice decided that they would show their CNA’s how much they appreciate them. While the token of appreciation is small the residents worked hard on creating a bowl of goodies with a poem for CNA week.

A bowl of mixed chocolate candies with a poem on them was presented to the CNA’s, said Premier of Alice staff.

According to staff members everyone was grateful for the goodies that kept the Premier CNA’s going. CNA’s and all medical professionals understand that their careers get little thank you’s, but when they receive those two words their day gets better.

CNA week was from June 18 through June 24.