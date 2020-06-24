On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies.

In addition to grocery highlights, there are some extra opportunities to save. Some of these require getting out, so be sure to observe CDC guidelines (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) while you’re doing it:

• BOGO Deal at Whataburger (Thanks to RestaurantNews.com): Now through June 28, Whataburger is offering a Buy One Get On FREE deal on a Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich. The offer is redeemable online only for quick and convenient curbside pickup or delivery. To redeem this offer, sign in to an existing Whataburger account or open a new account by downloading the free Whataburger app from the app store (apps.apple.com/us/app/whataburger/id1141643627 ) or Google Play (play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=wb.mobile.cx.client.droid&hl=en_US). You can also order online at whataburger.com/home.

• BOGO Donut Dozens at Krispy Kreme (Thanks to BrandEating.com): Until June 28, Krispy Kreme is offering a Buy One Get One deal where new members who sign up for their My Sweet Rewards loyalty program can get a dozen Original Glazed Donuts for FREE when buy a dozen or more Original Glazed Donuts. You have until Sunday to enroll in the program to get the deal. The deal itself can be used through July 5, 2020, As an added bonus, they also offer a free donut when you sign up. For more information, go here: https://www.krispykreme.com/.

Some deals that have been featured before and are still ongoing include:

• Special at Miss Ann’s Classic Diner: With so much of the dining scene corporatized, consolidated, and centralized, too many offerings taste like they were manufactured a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Fortunately, there are still a few places that do things in a time-honored way. If you have wanted a hamburger that takes you back to a time when nothing started until you placed your order, I know a place. Through June 30, Miss Ann’s Classic Diner (3218 34th St., (806) 792-2729) is offering two regular burgers, two fries and two drinks for $14.99 (before tax). In addition, you can upgrade this package from regular burgers to jumbo-size for $15.99 (before tax). With the quality of what is offered and the recent increases in meat prices, this is a great bargain. To get this deal, mention "Lubbock Savvy Shopper" when you place your order.

• BOGO at Starbucks (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Starbucks has reinstated Happy Hour on select Thursdays from 2-7 p.m. At that time, you can get Buy 1 Get 1 FREE grande or larger beverages. To take advantage, sign up for Happy Hour here: www.starbucks.com/promo/happyhour#.

• FREE Back-to-School Paper Mate gift package for teachers (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Teachers can get a FREE Back-to-School Paper Mate gift package when you add Paper Mate pens or pencils to your supply list on TeacherLists! To qualify, you must follow the instructions listed on this page (www.teacherlists.com/powerloader/papermate) by Aug. 31. All eligible teachers will receive Paper Mate felt-tip pens, dry-erase markers and permanent markers while supplies last.

• FREE $100 Tieks gift cards to healthcare workers and first responders (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Tieks.com is giving away FREE $100 Tieks gift cards to healthcare workers and first responders. You’ll need to verify your eligibility to get this freebie and will have 90 days to use your gift card. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or gift cards. For more information: tieks.com/frontlineheroes.

• FREE drink at Starbucks (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): Through Aug. 10, new Starbucks Rewards Members can receive a FREE drink after your first order when you pay through the app with no coupon required. Download the Starbucks app on your phone (available on the Apple App Store (apps.apple.com/ca/app/starbucks/id331177714) and Google Play Store (play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.starbucks.mobilecard)), sign up for the free Starbucks Rewards program (www.starbucks.com/rewards/), and then make a purchase and pay with a card or gift card you’ve registered in your account.

• FREE Samsung phone repair for first responders (Thanks to MoneySavingMom.com): Through June 30, Samsung is offering free repairs for Samsung phones to healthcare workers and first responders. This includes cracked screens or battery replacements. For more information: www.samsung.com/us/support/service/free-repairs-for-the-frontline/.

When you find out about offers, innovative products, or outstanding restaurant specials, write to SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com.

