POTTER COUNTY

Potter County 47th District Court

Joshua Jaramillo Jackson. Judgment. Burglary of a building. Punishment assessed six months in state jail, $500 fine and costs.

Potter County 251st District Court

Kendrick Deshawn Carey. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

Potter County 320th District Court

Felix Ray Morquecho. Deferred adjudication. Manufacture/deliver a controlled substance, more than 4 grams less than 200 grams. Defendant received eight years probation, $1,000 fine and costs.

Wykendria Korvette Randle. Deferred adjudication. Burglary of a habitation. Defendant received three years probation and costs.

Potter County 108th District Court

Ambrosio Eulalio Tanner Bustos. Judgment on three charges of deadly conduct, discharge firearm. Punishment assessed six years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

Gerardo Paniagua Macias. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received two years probation, $1,000 fine and costs.

Gloria Sauceda. Deferred adjudication. Injury child/elderly/disabled, reckless bodily injury. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Gerardo Paniagua Macias. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed nine days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Brandon Esai Espinoza. Deferred adjudication. Unlawfully carrying a weapon. Defendant received one year probation and costs.

Marianna Luna. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 120 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Ricky Rincon. Judgment. Interfere with public duties. Punishment assessed six days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 2

Joshua Jaramillo Jackson. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention. Punishment assessed 45 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

RANDALL COUNTY

Randall County 47th District Court

Jose Dejesus Zaragoza. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Randall County 181st District Court

Paul Frederick Kayser. Judgment on two charges. (1) Criminal mischief, more than $2,500 less than $30,000. Punishment assessed 15 months in state jail and costs. (2) Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Punishment assessed seven years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Justin Tyler Norwood. Judgment on nine counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact. Punishment assessed seven years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each count.

Marcus Wayne Barnes. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed 18 months in state jail and costs.

Steven Acuna-Robledo. Deferred adjudication. Robbery. Defendant received five years probation and costs.

Bobby Ray O’Dell. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, enhanced. Punishment assessed 15 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Randall County 251st District Court

Bradley Kyle Stone. Judgment on three counts of credit or debit card abuse, elderly. Punishment assessed four years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each count.

David Ray Nivens. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed 12 months in state jail and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Michael Ernest Montgomery. Judgment on two charges of burglary of a vehicle. Punishment assessed 60 days in Randall County Jail and costs on each charge.

Brett Erik Dunlap. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 12 months probation and costs.

Jason Douglas Puckett. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 135 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Julian Edwards Robinson. Judgment. Forge/increase prescription quantity/dangerous drug. Punishment assessed 45 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Landen Jace Garcia. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury. Punishment assessed 90 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Jesus Andrew Estrada. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Deanna Lynn Perry. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

David Clarence Scott. Judgment. Failure to identify fugitive/refuse to give information. Punishment assessed 21 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Cristian Aurelio Urrutia. Judgment. Failure to identify fugitive, intentionally give false information. Punishment assessed 15 days in Randall County Jail and costs.