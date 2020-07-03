Friday

Jul 3, 2020 at 12:02 AM


25 years ago:


WASHINGTON - Pentagon officials have crafted a plan with members of the independent commission on the closing of military bases that they hope will save thousands of jobs at a California Air Force base and political face for President Clinton.


50 years ago:


Lubbock dons red, white and blue today, joining the state and nation in a massive show of colors for this 4th of July "Honor America" day.


75 years ago:


LONDON - Prime Minister Churchill said tonight that he best could lead the nation through "the dangers" ahead and that he would quit the government if the Labor party won the July 5 election.


100 years ago:


Smith Shaw was in from his farm in the Grovesville community last Tuesday and reports everything lovely in that section.