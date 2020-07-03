Lubbock officials are reminding citizens of the extreme fire danger the city is in as drought conditions worsen with 4th of July celebrations coming up.

Lubbock County this week was in stage one level severe-moderate drought conditions, which are expected to intensify by Saturday.

Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management and the Lubbock County Volunteer Fire Departments said there is a burn ban in place in the county and all outdoor burning is restricted.

"Many people will buy and use consumer fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July," reads a statement from Clinton Thetford, Lubbock County’s emergency management coordinator. "If you choose to use consumer fireworks, please do so safely, responsibly, and legally."

Safety officials are cautioning residents around some places in the county that may have dry vegetation built up from rain, which could provide fuel for fires.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which rates on a scale from 0 being saturated to 800 being parched, indicates Lubbock County averaged about 410. That’s below the 575 threshold to enact a restricted fireworks ban, according to Thetford, but indicative of dry conditions.

Lubbock has seen 7.18 inches of precipitation so far this year - 2.23 inches below the year-to-date average, according to National Weather Service Data.

"There are areas of Lubbock County where this year’s rains has allowed for significant vegetation growth, which have caused large areas of dry vegetation," said Thetford. "These areas pose a fire danger to persons and property. Several of these areas lie adjacent to residential subdivisions and could pose a risk to the homes in those areas."

While there is not a mandatory restriction for the sale or use of fireworks in unincorporated parts of the county, fireworks bans for a municipality or a special district defined by state law will be in place.

Citizens who use fireworks this year are also being urged to pick up after themselves and not create fireworks litter - a common issue along rural county roads on July 5th morning.

The agencies advise that if someone is unsure of the ordinances, to check with their city government or the local fire department before purchasing fireworks.