A Comanche man was arrested Sunday night in Brownwood following a pursuit that began when he fled from an officer’s attempted traffic stop, police said.

Early police Sgt. Brandon McMillian attempted a traffic stop on Joshua Moreno, 32, in the 800 block of Early Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., Early Police Chief David Mercer said.

Moreno was booked into the Brown County Jail on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle with previous conviction, Mercer said. Moreno was also booked on an outstanding warrant from Comanche County for the same charge.

According to an email from Mercer:

After McMillian tried to stop a Chevrolet pickup for a traffic violation, the driver immediately sped up and failed to stop when McMillian activated his vehicle’s lights and siren. The suspect drove into the drive-thru at Starbucks in the 100 block of Early Boulevard. The vehicle jumped the curb and ditches and the driver continued down C.C. Woodson toward Brownwood.

Officers followed the vehicle to Vine Street and Parkway Drive in south Brownwood, where the driver bailed out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

McMillian and officers with Brownwood Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol converged on the area. McMillian chased the suspect for several blocks and took him into custody in the 2300 block of Vine.

Mercer also said the suspect tossed a backpack that contained drug paraphernalia when he went through the Starbucks parking lot. The suspect was cited for the drug paraphernalia.