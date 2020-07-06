By Larry Williams

For A-J Media

The 2020 Texas South Plains Honor Flight, which was set for September, has been postponed until next year due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic concerns, organizers confirmed recently.

While the National Honor Flight board announced that all flights were postponed for the 2020 flight season in early June, the Texas South Plains Honor Flight board had already voted to postpone its 2020 flight.

"While we are all disappointed that this year’s flight will not go on as scheduled in early September, the safety and well-being of our veterans is our primary concern," reads a statement from the organization.

All of this year’s veterans have been contacted and advised of the cancellation/postponement. The flight will be rescheduled at a future date for 2021.

The committee will continue to meet in the coming months to evaluate changes and developments in the ongoing coronavirus situation.

"Like the rest of the country, we will be monitoring this situation going forward by listening to our local, state and national health professionals," the statement continues.

Organizers added that the Texas South Plains Honor Flight non-profit organization is financially sound thanks to the community support it receives.

"Without all of the businesses and the fine folks here in West Texas, none of these past eight flights would have been possible," the organizers said. "For that, we thank you. All of the over 800 veterans who have gone on one of the flights are deeply humbled and appreciative of your support."

The organization plans to continue to take as many veterans as possible to Washington, D.C. in the coming years to visit the memorials, monuments and museums built in their honor.

"For many of them, it truly is the trip of a lifetime," organizers said.

Anyone with questions about the South Plains Honor Flight can call the organization at (806) 790-4635 or visit their website at www.texassouthplainshonorflight.org.

[Larry Williams is the Veterans Liaison Co-Chair for the Texas South Plains Honor Flight]