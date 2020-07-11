Prosper ISD earlier this week released its instructional plan for the upcoming fall semester.

In an online document that was received by parents, which was also shared by others on local social media pages, the district included links to its plans for virtual and in-person learning options for elementary and secondary students, as well as special education, outdoor activities, on- and off-campus activities and extracurricular programming.

Parents are asked to select either a remote or in-person learning option for their students by July 17.

"During these uncertain times, we know that it is important for our staff, students and families to have as many answers as possible regarding what the upcoming school year will look like," the district said.

Acknowledging that official state and national government guidelines can change from week to week, "We wanted to provide you with as detailed a plan as we can provide for how Prosper ISD will continue to provide quality instruction and a safe, orderly learning environment for the start of the 2020-2021 school year."

The information distributed is subject to change, the district explained, as additional directives from government and health officials are received and environmental conditions make changes necessary.

The document, including links including to specific information about elementary and secondary instruction, can be viewed at smore.com/mw4ec?fbclid=IwAR2DLSVlJ-beulpVhhDlcqjwXXCNFUjJdLlat3JN-yR4o9jssue8jcK_NB4

All Prosper ISD students in grades 4-12 who return to campus for in-person instruction will be required to wear face coverings per Executive Order GA-29.

Among the changes coming to Prosper ISD elementary campuses this fall:

Desks or tables will be socially distanced and students will be allowed to work in groups and pairs "while maintaining physical distancing."Classroom doors may be propped open to avoid touching handles and doors.Class restroom breaks may be scheduled to "eliminate co-mingling of students across various classes."One-way traffic in campus hallways will be established and "stay to the right" walking paths will be designated in buildings.Teachers will move during instructional transitions to students, who will remain in their homeroom classes.Staggered dismissal groups will be designated.Lunchtimes will be staggered by class every 10 minutes with "sanitation blocks" scheduled between hallways.Plans for students in grades K-5 to eat lunch in cafeterias as well as classrooms will be developed accordingly, and six-foot distancing "where feasible" around "occupiable assigned seats" will be provided while maintaining a students’ "consistent cohort for `in-person’ lunches."Staggered recess schedules can be utilized and physical education classes will be held outdoors when possible while adhering to social distancing.

Similar protocols, procedures and classroom configurations have been devised for Prosper ISD middle and high school campuses.

Elementary and secondary students who participate in virtual learning will be required to long on at specified times throughout the school day. Attendance will be earned through "daily engagement measure(s)," which include teacher-student interactions and by completing and turning in assignments.

The document also addresses protocols and procedures that will be in place this fall for extracurricular activities including athletics, cheer and fine arts as well as on-campus activities such as pep rallies, club meetings and performances. It advises that school-wide events should be livestreamed or take place virtually when possible.