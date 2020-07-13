A 58-year-old man remained in jail Monday after he was arrested last week, accused of trying to cash more than $300,000 using a forged check.

Michael Sires was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center July 7 on a first-degree felony count of forgery more than $300,000. His bail is set at $100,000, according to jail records.

A Lubbock police officer responding to a forgery in progress at the 4811 50th St. Lubbock National Bank location found Sires sitting in a chair, according to a Lubbock police report.

Sires reportedly told the officer that the check he was cashing was inheritance from an uncle who died. He said someone from England told him he would receive a partial payment of the inheritance for the sum written on the check, according to the police report, which did not state how much money Sires was cashing, the report states.

The officer also spoke with a bank teller who said she cross-referenced the check in the bank’s system since it involved a large amount of money. She said she found that a check with the same number was cashed a few weeks earlier. She said the check Sires presented was invalid, the report states.

The officer reviewed images of the first check against the check Sires reportedly tried to cash and found differences including a phone number for the business the check belonged to and a small image of a "lock," the report states.

The teller also told the officer that she remembered hearing about a similar incident happening the week before at a different bank branch.

She said an employee at that location said a man, who was identified as Sires in the report, came to the bank to cash a check for the same amount of money.

However, the employee said he believed Sires got nervous and left the bank with the check as he waited for the transaction to be authorized.

He said Sires left before the police were called and the incident was not reported.

Sires reportedly admitted to trying to cash the check at the other branch but said he left because he was told the bank did not have that much cash at the time and he just left.

Sires, who was described in the report as cooperative, was arrested and remains held at the jail as of Monday.