A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend after speeding and colliding with a vehicle in San Marcos, authorities said.

San Marcos police responded around 4:47 p.m. on Sunday to the 1600 block of Post Road, where a black 2004 Suzuki motorcycle collided with a red 2010 Volvo S40.

The area is west of Interstate 35 and just north of Bobcat Drive.

The motorcyclist was going south on Post Road when the Volvo pulled out from a parking lot at Mosscliff Apartments to drive north, police said.

Police said "there is indication the motorcycle was traveling above the posted speed limit."

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 23-year-old Kolin Walker, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, which resulted in the city’s 10th traffic death so far this year.