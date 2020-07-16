Brazos River Charter School teacher Carl Laning has been named as a finalist for the Frank Kemerer Award for Outstanding High School Social Studies Teacher for the state of Texas by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP).

Laning is a veteran of 28 years as a teacher, with the last 13 at the charter school, which is in Nemo. He teaches history, government and economics.

Normally the winner of the award is announced in June, but is being delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s an awfully big honor to be a finalist. A real nice pat on the back. I have no idea when the winner will be announced. The TASSP just told me it would be by mail," Laning stated.

In May, nominees for the annual award submitted an essay, as well as a video to be considered in selecting the finalists.

Besides the recognition, the winner of the award will receive a plaque, an invitation to address the TASSP yearly meeting and a $3,000 check.

Laning and his wife, Brazos River Charter School Principal Bengie Laning, have lived in Cleburne for about 28 years.