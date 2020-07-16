During its Monday meeting, the Glen Rose City Council unanimously approved awarding the Texas Water Development Board-funded Grand Avenue Lift Station Project for $931,439 to Rey-Mar Construction, a contractor based in Fort Worth.

The project was previously budgeted, but the 5-0 vote Monday marked the final step in the long process of putting it in motion. City Secretary Stephanie Ritchie said the project is expected to begin later this year, but no exact date has been set.

The Council discussed a project that would, if approved, extend water and sewer services to residents in an area of 102 acres that was annexed by the city of Glen Rose near Rainbow approximately 12 years ago, City Administrator Michael Leamons said. The proposed water and sewer line eastward extension would include residential areas in the area of County Road 303, County Road 200 and U.S. Highway 67 that currently do not have city sewer and water service.

"It’s an important step forward, with the city honoring its past commitments to provide utility service," Leamons said.

In other business, council members voted (5-0) to approve a five-year lease agreement with business owners Stephen and Dana LaMure for $1,000 for the unimproved portion of the Elm Street easement between their two properties at 101 NE Vine St. and 106 SW Vine St.

"That was important to their business plan," Leamons said of that spot, which includes the former restaurant known as Hollywood and Vine. The request from the LaMures had been under discussion off and on over the past year or so.

A proposed interlocal agreement for the Glen Rose ISD SRTS/TA Project between Somervell County, the GRISD and the city of Glen Rose regarding a three-way split of $227,034 in local matching funds for a TxDOT-funded sidewalk grant was approved, by a 5-0 vote. Corresponding votes by the GRISD Board of Trustees and the Somervell County Commissioners Court to approve the agreement are pending.

A 4-1 council vote approved creating a "no parking" zone along both sides of Live Oak Street from NE Big Bend Trail to NE Vernon Street, and along both sides of NE Vernon Street from Live Oak Street to Walnut Street. Council member Julia Douglas cast the lone "no" vote on that agenda item.

ATTORNEY

Following an executive session at the end of the meeting, all five council members voted in favor of a one-year agreement with Brady Pendleton of Stephenville to continue as the Glen Rose city attorney. The new agreement will give Pendleton a retainer fee of $1,000 per month, plus his fee for the number of hours he bills the city for his work. The previous agreement that had been in place paid him for his work by the hour, with no retainer fee.

The next City Council regular meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27 at City Hall. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the meetings are still closed to the public, although an audio link is available to hear the proceedings.

The current audio-only system now in use will soon be replaced with one of higher quality, which will also provide live streaming video as well. The council approved, by a 5-0 vote, the purchase of the new system, for an amount not to exceed $15,000, from a Metroplex-area company known as Kinect Communications. It’s estimated that the new system may be in place by August.

BOARD APPOINTEES

Two new Glen Rose volunteer board members were approved during the meeting. Mario Luis Casio was named to the Preservation Board, and William Green was named to the Planning and Zoning Board.

Those appointments filled those two boards for now, but City Secretary Stephanie Ritchie noted that anyone interested in applying for any future openings is welcome to call her at City Hall to let that be known.