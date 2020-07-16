PaPa’s Pantry, aka the Somervell County Food Bank, on Tuesday received a donation check for $2,000 on behalf of the Glen Rose Lions Club.

Lions Club District Gov. Vince Rosen presented the check, which was made possible as part of a region-wide series of Lions Club donations to food pantries throughout the club’s District 2E2.

"The Glen Rose Lions Club has a history of supporting both the Food Bank and the Somervell County Committee on Aging," stated Deedee Jones, vice president of the Glen Rose Lions Club. "Recognizing the potential effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community, the Glen Rose Lions Club recently donated a total of $2,400 to both the Somervell County Food Bank and the Somervell County Committee on Aging.

"The money assisted the food bank in preparing for the needs of anticipated additional clients and allowed the Committee on Aging to provide for take-out meals for the elderly since the physical building had to be closed.

In March 2015 when the Food Bank first opened its current facility, the Glen Rose Lions Club sponsored a "Fill the Shelves/Relieve the Hunger Campaign" that raised $22,821 (including a Lions’ $5,000 matching donation). In conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce, the Lions Club also sponsored an open house to introduce the Food Bank to the community.

The new facility was the vision of the then-Food Bank Director and Lion Max Bly. The current Director of the Food Bank Dwight Taylor is also a member of the Glen Rose Lions Club.