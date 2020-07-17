Durant resident Aundrea Hull has admittedly quit watching the news because of the almost daily negative stories related to current local and national issues.

Feeling the need for more positivity for some time, especially around her beloved community, she came up with an idea for Durant Unified in which local residents could have some fun and just enjoy each other.

The fruition of that initial idea will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 18 on Market Square, with a host of fun, family friendly activities on tap while celebrating unity and diversity during trying times.

"This is an idea that I firmly believe God put on my heart because our city needs something positive," the event coordinator stated. "I’ve volunteered at church, but nothing like this before. I didn’t want us to let our culture be hijacked by all the negativity.

"I saw something like this on Facebook and knew we had to do it. That’s how it started, as a grassroots thing. I contacted several people with churches around town. We’re still contacting more and trying to get the word out as much as possible, she said.

"We’ve got lots of church volunteers that agreed we needed an uplifting, family friendly event like this. Fusion Church said they would provide the music and sound system and it’s all kind of exploded from there."

Hull has received support from First Baptist Church, Victory Life, Fusion, Lifesong (formerly Church of Nazarene) and Fairview Baptist thus far, and was still contacting others about assisting heading into this week.

Sierra Kinnamon volunteered to emcee the event and has aided Hull with many organizational details. She also credited considerable assistance from Stephanie Gardner of Durant Main Street.

They are planning to have multiple tables set up with fun activities in addition to singalong-type music throughout. A law enforcement appreciation is also planned.

"We’re going to having a lot of fun activities with some prizes for all ages that want to participate," Hull said. "We’ll have some things to catch people’s attention and just give them a chance to enjoy themselves and the music. We just need something like this to infect the city with positivity, not stand by and let the outlook for our city be brought down.

"Hopefully the weather will be nice, so we can have a great turnout and spread as much positivity as possible. We want people to just show up, sing and be happy."