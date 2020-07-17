A 33-year-old Lubbock man was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Knox County after officials said he brandished a firearm at law enforcement during a traffic stop.

Chase Rountree was flown to University Medical Center after he was shot by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and the Knox County Sheriff about 8 a.m. on U.S. 82, about 8.5 miles west of Benjamin, according to a DPS news release.

Rountree faces a possible charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer, the release states.

Before the shooting, a DPS trooper and the Knox County Sheriff pulled over a semitrailer truck that matched the description of a vehicle involved in reports of someone shooting at vehicles in the roadway. The trooper learned that the truck was stolen. As the vehicle stopped, a man, later identified as Rountree, exited the vehicle armed with a firearm.

Rountree reportedly disobeyed the trooper's commands and pointed the weapon at the trooper. According to the release the trooper and the sheriff shot Rountree.

Rountree's passenger, 30-year-old Mychele Mendez was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail on charges regarding vehicle theft.

According to the release other charges may be pending.