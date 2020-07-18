A significant portion of city of Leander water customers are under a boil water notice as of Saturday morning, the city said.

The notice, which was announced at 7 a.m. Saturday, affects water customers within an area east of the Travisso neighborhood and west of the U.S. 183A toll road, including the Bryson neighborhood. Outdoor watering is also prohibited for all affected customers, the notice said.

The city said the notice comes after an early morning power failure at the Sandy Creek Water Treatment Plant, on top of sustained peak water demands that have led to reductions in water volume and pressure.

There currently is no estimate for how long customers might remain under the notice. The city said power at the treatment plant has been restored, but normal water pressure could take several days to return.

The city said it’s unlikely contamination occurred but customers under the notice should follow Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you," the notice said.