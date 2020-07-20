Brown County has had a total of 273 COVID cases, with 124 recovered, 13 deaths, 2,906 tested and 2,529 negatives, Brownwood/Brown County Health Administrator Lisa Dick told county commissioners court members Monday.

The county has about 115 active cases and one person was hospitalized as of Friday, Dick said.

Those numbers don’t include the weekend, Dick said.

Mobile testing will be set up for the next four Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Brownwood Intermediate School gym parking lot, Dick said.

"We do want you to register in advance," Dick said. "Last time there were lots of people who didn’t register in advance and there were significantly long lines."

According to the City of Brownwood, registration opens approximately 24 hours to the site opening. Register in advance online at www.Tdem.texas.gov, and then click "COVID 19 Testing Locations" which will pull up an interactive map. Brownwood, Texas site registration information will appear once registration has opened. To be guaranteed a test advanced registration is required.

"I know sometimes we get the idea that it’s safe now, because there’s not an official stay-at-home order, but we’re trusting people to be responsible to help us minimize the effect that this has on our community," Dick said.

"So I encourage people, don’t stay at home necessarily, but minimize those trips to the grocery store. Minimize the number of times that you have to be out. Continue to use social distancing. Those are all in addition to wearing a mask."

Sheriff Vance Hill said the there has been a back log with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice accepting inmates from county jail.

"They’ve indicated that they’re reopened and started to take inmates, but it’s been three weeks now and we have yet to get a chain letter," Hill said. "So I’ve got about about 20 inmates sitting in the jail waiting to go to TDCJ."

There have been no COVID cases in the jail, Hill said. The sheriff’s office have had a part-time employee and a deputy who are COVID positive and both are on the road to recovery," Hll said.

"We’re doing all we can to fight it back there in the jail," Hill said. "We’re being real cautious."

In an unrrelated matter, Brown County Judge Paul Lilly presented a letter of recommendation from District Judge Steve Ellis on behalf of county IT manager Matt Krischke, who is requesting a salary increase for the upcoming budget year.

Krischke’s responsibilities have expanded due to challenges presented by COVID, Ellis’ letter states. Krischke’s knowledge and expertise are valuable and the loss of those qualities would cost the county "far more than his requested salary," the letter states.