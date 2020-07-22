While other schools in Bryan County are expected to announce their plans for the start of the 2020-21 school year, Silo Public Schools is preparing for business as almost usual with an opening date of Aug. 6.

"We are planning to be as traditional and normal as we possibly can be," Silo High School Principal Jeremy Atwood commented. "We understand some students will want to do distance learning and we will work with those families. The ideal situation is a 100 percent normal school day."

Superintendent Kate McDonald posted a thank you to parents on the Silo ISD Facebook page for their patience and encouragement over the past couple of months.

She also stressed that any parent with concerns or questions about students returning to school should contact their building’s principal to discuss educational plans.

Atwood said the school has instituted a protocol for the beginning of each day, but social distancing on bus routes is not a possibility.

"We are going to take temperatures as the kids get off the bus or come into the building," he said. "If some have symptoms, they will have to be quarantined and out 14 days or until we receive two negative tests.

"We are going to sanitize rooms frequently and be preventative as possible for the safety of everyone. Masks will be optional for students and staff. There’s really no way we can distance the students on the buses, so if parents want the kids to wear masks on the buses, that’s their option," Atwood said.

"Administrators in a five or six county radius got together about three weeks ago to come up with ideas, so most were on the same page, so this is not just a Silo thing. We feel like most schools around the area will work on a similar plan."