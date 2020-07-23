The Glen Rose Independent School District has announced preliminary options for the 2020-21 school year, and much more will soon follow.

The initial plan for parental options (see link online at grisd.net), posted on Monday, calls for students being able to return to on-campus classes on Aug. 12, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic caused public schools to be shut down at about the time spring break arrived.

GRISD Superintendent Wayne Rotan announced that both in-person learning and at-home learning (online) will commence at that time, with recommended safety protocols in place. They will include each student and staff member being issued a mask and a face shield, plus a "robust" daily cleaning schedule, proper social distancing, and having the temperature taken of each student prior to entering any school facility.

Rotan also noted that an extensive, far more detailed series of instructions will be released next week.

"We are just letting parents know we’re still going to have instruction starting Aug. 12," Rotan said. "We will be releasing detailed guidelines the first part of next week."

The plans will follow the guidelines issued by the Texas Education Agency, Rotan said. The guidelines may still be subject to change.

"I think we’ve got a great plan in place that protects the safety and well-being of our students and faculty, and also maximize learning."

The current GRISD post states, "Students and parents will have the option to select the at-home/remote learning platform in lieu of traditional in-person learning."

For students who will be participating in "traditional" school on campus, the post states, "Parents are encouraged to transport their children. Transportation provided for eligible students."

For the students taking the online learning option, it states it will be a "Structured schedule of live and self-paced classes using a learning management system," and notes that technical support will be offered Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.