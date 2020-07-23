Recent Orange Grove High School graduate Tristen Rokohl has been awarded a 1,500 scholarship from America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, Rokohl will study Agricultural Sales & Marketing at Texas A & M University.

"We are committed to improving educational opportunities for students in rural communities. Grow Ag Leaders gives Bayer Fund and farmers the ability to help youth across the country with college expenses and assist in their pursuit of an ag education," said Amy Simpson, Community Engagement Manager.

The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like Rokohl to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance, and more. Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides 352 scholarships nationwide to support student’s post high school ag education.

Grow Ag Leader scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. WIth support from Bayer Fund, more than 3.2 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014. For a complete list of recipients or more information, visit americasfarmers.com.

America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders is part of the America’s Farmers community outreach initiative. Since 2010, the programs have partnered with farmers to award more than 57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students, and public schools across rural America. Other programs include America’s Farmers Grow Communities and America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education.