A person was killed early Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded at 1:34 a.m. to the 9000 block of Research Boulevard, which is near Burnet Road at U.S. 183.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, medics said.

Southbound U.S. 183 was closed at Burnet Road for a little over two hours because of the crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

