On Saturday, July 25, Duval County officials reported an additional nine coronavirus (COVID-19) cases for a current total of 128 cases.

The newest cases are:

* case #120 - female in her 40’s

* case#121 - male in his 20’s

* case #122 - female in her 20’s

* case #123 - male in his 50’s

* case #124 - female in her 20’s

* case #125 - male in his 20’s

* case #126 - female in his 20’s

* case #127 - female in her 40’s

* case #128 - male in her 50’s

As of Saturday, there are are 63 active cases and 65 removed from isolation cases, according to the Duval County Emergency Management.