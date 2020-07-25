For A-J Media

On average, one motorcyclist dies every day on Texas roads, and transportation officials are urging Texans to exercise caution and limit distractions while on the road, as traffic increases during the summer months.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s annual "Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles" campaign, which begins this month, aims to alert drivers to the risks that motorcyclists face and suggests safety precautions motorists can take to protect motorcyclists and themselves, according to a news release from the agency.

The campaign reminds drivers that motorcycles are small and can be hard to see. In 2019, 412 motorcyclists were killed in Texas, and more than 1,800 were seriously injured.

The highest numbers of fatal motorcycle crashes last year occurred in Lubbock, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, El Paso, Corpus Christi and Odessa.

In 2019, the number of motorcycle traffic crashes in the Lubbock area totaled 127, the TxDOT release states. These crashes resulted in 10 motorcyclist (operators and passengers) deaths and 21 motorcyclists being seriously injured.

"The six-month period from May through October is the deadliest for motorcycle riders and accounted for 61% of motorcycle fatalities in Texas last year," said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass in the release. "That’s why we are urging drivers to Look Twice for Motorcycles --- there’s a life riding on it."

Safety experts say that crashes between motorcyclists and vehicle drivers often occur when drivers make left turns in front of an oncoming motorcyclist, misjudging the distance and speed of the motorcycle. Last year, 30% of Texas motorcycle fatalities occurred in an intersection or were intersection-related.

The "Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles" campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

TxDOT officials said Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.