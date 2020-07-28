Ann Nation of Mead, Oklahoma, joined her Savior Jesus Christ on July 27, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1928, to Frank S. Gillette and Alma R. (Rogers) Gillette. Ann married William D. Nation in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 4, 1960.

Ann was a long-time member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church where she taught children’s camps, vacation bible school and many years of children’s Sunday school. She was employed by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance agency for many years as a computer operator. Ann was known for her incredible quilts winning a blue ribbon at the county fair, she also enjoyed crocheting.

Mrs. Nation is survived by her beloved sons John Whitworth and wife Marie of Kaufman, Texas, Bobby Whitworth of Tool, Texas, Donald Nation and wife Dawna of Alba, Texas, Billy Nation of Brookston, Texas, and Bobby Nation and wife Tina of Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Nation was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Alma Gillette; husband William "Bill" Nation on March 27, 2011; brothers Frank Gillette and Roger Gillette; and sister Corrine Wilson.

Family hour will be from 7-8 p.m. July 28 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. July 29 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel with Bro. Randy Lewis officiating. Ann’s final earthly resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant. A live stream of the service will be available to view on our Facebook page.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant; www.holmescoffeymurray.com