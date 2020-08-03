In 1914, a Bokchito Mercantile advertisement boldly declared "Unless a woman’s hat is correct in style and HARMONIZES with the rest of her costume, she is not well dressed."

Few society women needed the reminder. They had already been taught by their mothers and grandmothers that a hat was the "finishing touch" for any outfit and necessary protection from the sun.

Hats were made by local milliners who were employed by major department stores, but a few had their own shops. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 1899 an astonishing 490,899 women in the U.S listed their occupation as seamstress or dressmaker.

The opening of new millinery departments or the seasonal sales at established ones were popular social events. In 1905, Durant was excited about the coordinated openings of several downtown stores. According to the newspaper, "Durant was the scene of many women yesterday - big women, little women, pretty women and ugly women, misses and children - all here to see the big displays of fall dress goods and millinery."

Mrs. B. E. Homer’s 1911 opening for The Bass Co. of Caddo included strings of colored lights, displays of fragrant flowers, cake, punch and stylish hats. That same year, Durant Mercantile assured women they could furnish them with "$25 and $50 hats to match any costume" or "the nobby little $3.50 and $5.00 street hats."

By 1915, hats seemed a bit more affordable, with the Mercantile advertising a big sale - $20 hats marked down to $9.85. One lot of hats, tams, caps and novelty shapes was priced at 98 cents each.

Many milliners went to Dallas or St. Louis for supplies and training to duplicate new designs. Mattie Lynch of Caddo frequently took the train to St. Louis to purchase supplies. She also learned to make the latest styles by attending classes and demonstrations at the Rosenthal Sloan Millinery Company under the guidance of the great Ora Cne’ (pronounced "See-nay").

Local newspapers featured columns like "Hats and Frocks," informing women of the latest Paris fashions. Others offered patterns and instructions so women could make simple hats at home. Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater offered students a millinery class in 1915.

Hats had clever names like English walking hat, Mushroom, Scotch Highland Toque, Gage, Napoleon, Baker’s Cap and Polo Turban. There were definite trends in hat styles with feathers and furs beginning to drop out of favor in 1914. That was probably due to the warnings of Col. Joseph H. Acklen, Chief Federal Game Warden in charge of enforcing the migratory bird protection law.

Millinery shops also carried a variety of clothing items and supplies: hats, embroidery thread, hooks and eyes, corset stays, collars and cuffs, girdles, ribbons, laces and fabrics. Women who did sewing at home often did corset fittings - too intimate a task to be done in stores.

Hats are still popular and worn by many women, especially for Easter, the Kentucky Derby and other special occasions. However, their current status doesn’t begin to rival their past days of glory as a fashion necessity.

Bryan County History is a weekly feature contributed by members of the Bryan County Genealogy Library and Archives in Calera. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group. Is there a historic event or topic you want to read about? Contact the library at P.O. Box 153, Calera, OK 74730.