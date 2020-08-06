Anyone ready for an evening of music, art and history — at no charge?

Historic Barnard’s Mill and Art Museum will be the place to be Wednesday evening (Aug. 12) for a free event open to the public, and featuring live music.

It’s a come-and-go affair, from 5-8 p.m., featuring three musical performers. One of them has appeared on "American Idol" and "The Voice," and another has performed at the Grand Ole Opry.

The Somervell History Foundation — a nonprofit 501(c)3 membership organization --- owns the Barnard’s Mill property, at 307 SW Barnard St. in Glen Rose. The structure was also once home to the first hospital in Glen Rose.

It now houses an impressive art museum featuring works created by artists such as Jewell Miears Fielder, Amy Miears Jackson, Robert Summers, Jack Bryant, R. Kleinfelder and Morris Henry Hobbs, among others.

"We’re thrilled to be able to have an event in our building at this time," said Somervell History Foundation President Ann Carver. "It’s exciting for us. It’s not your usual night at the museum. You can come and hear some great music, and see wonderful art, and see sections of Barnard’s Mill that have been restored."

Barnard’s Mill, which began as a grist mill in 1860, is now in Phase III of a restoration project of the cotton gin, porch, nurses rooms and silo.

"We still have the nurses living quarters, the silo and the third floor of Barnard’s Mill left to be restored," Carver said. "This is where Somervell County started, when we were called Barnardsville."

After the completion of the restoration project, later this year, an official grand opening will be staged.

Barnard’s Mill was shut down because of COVID-19 in March, and reopened to the public for tours and viewing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at the start of June.

Prior to that temporary shutdown, Barnard’s Mill had also been available for events such as weddings, receptions, business conferences, and anniversary parties. The renovation should bring in even more events, making it an even greater attraction for tourists as well as local residents to enjoy.

Carter said that they are taking all of the appropriate precautions to help prevent spread of COVID-19.

Wednesday night’s event will include hors d’oeuvres, and will include a Texas Silver Rush trunk show featuring sterling silver jewelry. Joseph Remini, the designer of the Texas Silver Rush jewelry sold in his boutique in Fredericksburg, will be on hand.

"We’ve been asked to do a trunk show to show off the improvements in Barnard’s Mill," Remini said.

"Texas Silver Rush is doing their first jewelry show on the road," Carver noted.

PERFORMERS

The artists scheduled to perform are a 29-year-old native of Emory, Texas, known as Billie Jo, along with Lubbock-based Slade Coulter and Scottish-born Steven Sutherland, who now resides in Texas.

Sutherland has been with the Scooter Brown Band playing guitar and singing backup vocals since 2011. He has played in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium and toured with the Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band, Travis Tritt and Kid Rock, among others.

Billie Jo, a traditional country singer/songwriter, has appeared on "American Idol" and "The Voice," as well as the TV series, "True Country." She also was on USA Network’s "Real Country," was chosen by Shania Twain to be on her team, and made it to the top 14. Her first single, "Favorite Place to Be" was released in December of 2018. That song was up for Song of the Year and she was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year in 2019 by the Texas Country Music Awards.

Coulter, originally from Jayton, has a single, "Walk Back Home," and an EP, "Here We Go Again," available on all music platforms.

Musical artists have performed at Barnard’s Mill before at various galas, but this event is somewhat different. With most normal concert venues shutting down because of COVID-19 concerns, this was an opportunity to give them a chance to perform during their down time.

Also, there will be a tip jar for the artists and a portion of the money received will go back to the mill and museum to help with the restoration and operational costs.