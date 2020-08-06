Glen Rose ISD schools are on track to begin classes on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with the recommended Texas Education Agency precautions in place for COVID-19 safety for all students who will be taking the in-person learning option.

GRISD Superintendent Wayne Rotan had noted previously that parents responded to a survey, which was due by July 31, indicating whether they choose the online home learning option for their children for the 2020-21 school year, or the face-to-face learning on campus.

As of press time on Thursday, 239 GRISD students in grades K-12 had registered for online learning at home rather than in-person classes on campus, according to Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Susan Wright. The current total enrollment number for all grades is a little over 2,000 students, Wright said.

"We’re excited about this school year, and we’re ready for Wednesday to get here," Wright said of Wednesday’s scheduled 7:55 a.m. opening class bells. "Glen Rose ISD has done a lot of preparations under Mr. Rotan’s leadership. The No. 1 thing will be the safety and security of our students and staff.

"We want our kids to return to campus with as normal a setting as possible, and I think they are going to find that when they walk through those doors."

MORE INFORMATION

The GRISD website notes that, under the current statistical conditions — per Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders — "for all staff and students, grades 5-12, masks/face shields will be required for all staff and students when social distancing is not able to be maintained."

Under the governor’s current COVID-19 guidelines, that policy will remain in place as long as "at least one of the following are true":

— Number of new cases in Somervell County over the most recent one-week period is greater than 10;

— Percent of tests that return a positive result over the most recent one-week period is greater than 9.9%;

— 20 or more active cases, in Somervell County.

The GRISD website also notes that the original start date was moved up by one week, from Aug. 19 to Aug. 12, and that the final day of the school year is now set for May 26, 2021.

"The additional instructional days are needed to help provide additional instructional support for learning groups created by the 9-week closure (and the end of the 2019-20 school year). While Glen Rose ISD staff and students did an outstanding job with at-home learning during the closure, the learning objectives had to be scaled down. Also, the additional days will be beneficial in the event public health conditions require closure during the 2020-21 school year."

A comprehensive range of information for parents can be found online (grisd.net) on topics including COVID-19, school registration, pre-K parent involvement, student handbooks, student code of conduct, breakfast and lunch menus, a parent toolkit, staff listings and sports schedules, plus frequently asked questions and student apps.

A note posted on the GRISD Facebook page reminds parents that all incoming seventh-graders are required to have a TDAP and meningitis vaccine before entering school. A shot clinic will be held the first day of school, Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Glen Rose ISD Technology Center, by appointment only. Call 817-573-8186 (leave a message if no answer). An updated shot record must be provided.