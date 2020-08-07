MELISSA - The last day of July marked the end of an era in Melissa.

Longtime local postman David Betterton retired July 31 after 36 years on the job.

For nearly half of that time, he was the only mail carrier in the city.

"I’ve enjoyed the customers. I’ve seen a lot of them come and go," he said. "I was 19, 20 years old when I started. Now, I’m 56."

Betterton grew up in McKinney. The mail carrier who delivered to his home first suggested that he get into the business.

With some help from her, he took the civil servant exam and earned a job as an RCR (rural carrier relief) in his hometown. Now known as an RCA (rural carrier associate), that meant he was a substitute carrier who filled in when the regular carrier was not on duty.

Back in 1984, his mail route extended from McKinney up to Melissa and New Hope. About a year into his tenure, the postal service decided to separate Melissa from McKinney, and Betterton earned his first full-time route.

Over the next 18 years, he served every mailbox in town.

Each day began with about two or three hours of sorting before loading up for delivery. He recalls in his early days going to the post office and chatting with old-timers. Many of them were World War II veterans who used the facility as a social gathering place.

"They would hang out from about 8 to 10:30 in the morning and visit," he recalls. "They’d just sit outside and talk. Now, nobody does that anymore."

He’s seen many things during his tenure, including countless coyotes roaming about.

There was also the time he came face to face with what he believes was a black panther in broad daylight. He was coming along an old gravel road east of town when he spotted the animal about 40 feet ahead.

There was not another person in sight. Betterton eased his vehicle to a stop and just watched the big cat make its way across the road.

"What I always liked about this job was that you didn’t have anybody looking over your shoulder and hounding you all day," he said. "You are on your own a lot. You do your job and you go home."

That job used to mean hours of driving through the rural countryside. Over the years, more and more of his deliveries were to homes and businesses in the city.

By the early 2000s, area growth necessitated splitting his route through town. Today, the city of Melissa is served by eight postal routes. Betterton has worked three of them.

In addition to his responsibilities as a mail carrier, Betterton was also an academy trainer for 15 years.

Over the course of four days, new hires would learn in the classroom before ending their session with a mock delivery in a Dallas alley. It was there that many newbies discovered that delivering the mail was not an easy task.

While he has thoroughly enjoyed his job, Betterton said it is simply time for him to do something else.

After taking a few months off, he plans to pursue welding, a hobby he first took up in high school. Now that he has time, he may take classes to improve his skills.

"It’s been a good run. The post office has been good to me," he said. "What I’m going to miss most are the customers and co-workers, and seeing them every day."