By AGN Media

Officials with Toro Bravo Investment Advisors presented 150 gift bags to members of the Amarillo Police Department on Tuesday to show appreciation for the "honor, hard work and dedication" the officers bring to their jobs, according to a news release.

The bags contained various items and gift cards for the officers donated by local businesses from around the area including Walmart, McDonalds, Five Guys Burgers, Bangkok Tokyo’s, Donut Stop, Crunch Fitness, Water Still, Allstate, Fidelity & Guarantee Insurance, S2K Financial, Megatel Capital, Jackson National Life, Griffin Capital and Rational Mutual Funds.

For more information about Toro Bravo Investment Advisors, visit https://torobravoadvisors.com/.