Beuna L. Stowe, a resident of Bokchito, Oklahoma, left this life on Aug. 11, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Finchtown, Oklahoma, to Jim Smith and Myrtle (Kiser) Smith.

Beuna enjoyed hunting and collecting arrowheads. She cherished her family and looked forward to any time they spent together.

Mrs. Stowe is survived by her beloved son, Richard Bruce and wife Karen of Oroville, California, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Stowe was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sonTerry Bruce, daughter, Donna Welch, two brothers and two sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020 at the Old Church Cemetery in Bennington, Oklahoma, with Pastor Jesse West officiating. Her pallbearers will be Trevor Fulk, Harold Fulk, Richard Bruce and Eric Redwine.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com