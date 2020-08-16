For A-J Media

Over the past several years, Texas Tech University’s commitment to inclusivity has been demonstrated by a consistently rising score on the Campus Pride Index, a national assessment tool that evaluates the progress of colleges and universities in becoming more inclusive, welcoming and respectful of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual individuals and allies.

This year, the university has once again shown significant progress in its continuing efforts, becoming one of just two universities in Texas to receive a 5-out-of-5 star score on the index and a No. 25 national ranking among 382 institutions.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition," said Carol A. Sumner, the university’s chief diversity officer and vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. "A 5-star rating on the Campus Pride Index is not something that occurred overnight, but through several years of intentional hard work.

"Our Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement, led by Jody Randall and her team, have truly worked to make sure we understand the full scope of what this commitment requires and that we work and act in ways that allow us to truly make a difference for our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community. We all benefit from the work of diversity, equity and inclusion, and these are the moments when we are made aware of how far we have come, together."

This also is the fourth consecutive year Texas Tech has earned the CPI Premier Campus designation.

"It’s time to ring the Victory Bells," Randall said. "Texas Tech is an institution winning with pride. While our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners have known this for a long time, receiving the highest designation on the Campus Pride Index continues to tell our story: Texas Tech is a national leader when it comes to LGBTQIA-inclusive policies, programs and practices."

Earning a 5-star score is no small feat, considering the university was listed as a 2-star institution less than four years ago and has received a 4.5-star score for each of the past two years. The campus Victory Bells rang five times Monday in recognition of the achievement.

"Over the past year, we focused our efforts on three strategic initiatives: a commitment to excellence, strengthening the campus climate and expanding capacity," Randall said. "If you think about these initiatives in more operationalized terms, we delivered 39 educational presentations and hosted or participated in more than 120 activities; re-envisioned our allies program as IGNITE! Texas Tech’s Program for LGBTQIA Allyship with more than 400 students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners participating in educational sessions; and we expanded our student-facing programs with the addition of another full-time member of our team."

To receive an annual CPI rating, institutions respond to an eight-part assessment used to evaluate the current campus environment. In addition to an overall CPI score, they also receive a sexual-orientation score and a gender identity/expression score, which consider only questions specifically referencing how well the institution supports its community in matters of sexual orientation and gender identity/expression.

Texas Tech sustained a 5-star score on the majority of the components assessed: academic life; campus safety; counseling and health; student life; and support and institutional commitment, with additional recognition in the latter area due to the expanded scope of the Texas Tech Power Team, advisory committee and senior administration. The university also sustained a 5-star score on recruitment and retention, largely in part to a collaboration with Undergraduate Admissions.

In the last two areas of the assessment, the university’s scores improved when it came to policy inclusion (4.5 stars, up from 4 stars) and housing and residence life (3.5 stars, up from 2 stars).

The increase in the latter was largely due to two things. The first is a sustained commitment to assisting in providing more inclusive housing accommodations within the types of facilities available at the university. The second was the introduction of a program designed by University Student Housing to provide more inclusive housing options on campus.

The Roommate Choice Housing initiative allows students who previously were unable to live together due to restrictions based on gender to request shared housing. While the program provides additional roommate options to those within the LGBTQIA community without restrictions due to gender identity, Sumner said the inclusion initiative also benefits the broader Red Raider community.

"Because of this initiative, all students now have more options when it comes to their housing choices," Sumner said.