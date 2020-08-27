Glen Rose ISD Superintendent Wayne Rotan announced on Wednesday that a staff member on the Glen Rose Intermediate School campus has had a lab-confirmed positive test for COVID-19.

Rotan noted that the name of the staff member and any personally identifiable information would not be released, because of privacy requirements.

"Thank you for your continued support of Glen Rose ISD! Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions," Rotan stated.

Dr. Steven Vacek, the designated health authority for Glen Rose and Somervell County, said, "There have been no (GRISD) students reported being positive. I’m really happy that, two weeks into the school year, we really haven’t seen a significant spike in positives. It suggests that the precautions taken by the school district are working."

Vacek noted, that it "doesn’t mean we can take our guard down," but added, "if we go another two weeks," without a significant spike, "we are doing well."

Vacek, speaking with the newspaper mid-morning Thursday, said that Somervell’s current total count of COVID-19 cases so far stands at 166, with 24 active cases and no hospitalizations.

As of its Aug. 20 update, the Somervell County website indicated the county had 102 females who tested positive, and 47 males. Five were pending demographic confirmation. Also as of Aug. 20, there were three deaths of Somervell residents attributed to COVID-19, and 124 patients declared as recovered.

The two largest age groups of Somervell County’s positive cases are 65 and older, with 50, and 40-64, with 45. There have been 18 local cases in the 30-29-year-old age group, and 18 who were 20-29. The two lowest counts were among 13-19-year-olds with 10, and younger than 13, with eight.

Rotan reminded everyone involved with the school system to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 illness, which can include having a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher; sore throat; cough or difficulty breathing; diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; severe headache; and loss of taste, smell.

The GRISD news release from Rotan states:

"In keeping with Glen Rose ISD's practice to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all student families and staff members that a staff member on the Glen Rose Intermediate Campus has a lab confirmed positive test for COVID-19. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the staff member or any personally identifiable information.

"Glen Rose ISD has notified the local health authority and all campus facilities have been thoroughly sanitized. The person was last on campus August 24, 2020 and is currently on home isolation. Contact tracing is ongoing and all students or staff members that may have come into close contact with the individual will be notified individually.

"Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an individual for 15 minutes or greater without a mask or shield. Those determined to be in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to reduce the risk of further spread.

"While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19."