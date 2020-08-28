Prosper Mayor Ray Smith’s schedule just got a bit busier.

On Aug. 14, Smith was elected president of the executive board of the North Central Texas Council of Governments’ (NCTCOG) at its 54th annual General Assembly, which was held virtually.

The executive board is the policy-making body of the Council of Governments which serves the 16 North Central Texas counties of Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise.

Smith, who will lead the 17-member board for the next 12 months, assumes the role from Wise County Judge J. D. Clark, whose one-year term ended.

Meanwhile, DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan was elected vice president of the board while Rockwall County Judge David Sweet was elected secretary-treasurer.

Smith was first elected to the board in 2016. He has previously served as its director, secretary-treasurer and vice president before being elected President.

Also an alternate member of the Regional Transportation Council, he was elected the mayor of Prosper in 2010. Smith had served on the Prosper Town Council for three years.

A current member and former president of the Prosper Economic Development Corporation, Smith also chairs the Collin College Foundation board of directors.

Additionally, 13 directors were elected to the NCTCOG board. They include Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins; Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley; Collin County Judge Chris Hill; Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell; City of Dallas Councilmember Lee Kleinman; City of Fort Worth Councilmember Kelly Allen-Gray; City of Arlington Councilmember Andrew Piel; City of Allen Councilmember Gary Caplinger; City of Corinth Mayor Bill Heidemann; City of Plano Councilmember Kayci Prince; Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos; City of Burleson Mayor Ken Shetter; and City of Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian.