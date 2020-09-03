Glen Rose ISD officials announced on Monday, Aug. 31, that three total students enrolled in Glen Rose Elementary, Glen Rose Intermediate and Glen Rose Junior High have lab confirmed positive tests for COVID-19.

The news comes just four days after the district announced that a staff member at Glen Rose Intermediate had tested positive for the virus as well.

According to school officials, contract tracing efforts have determined the cases to be family/community spread and are not institutionally acquired.

"Contact tracing is ongoing and all students/staff members determined to be in close contact will be notified individually," Superintendent Secretary Dana Rigano wrote in the notice to parents. "Close contact is defined as being within 6 ft. of an infected individual for 15 minutes or greater without a mask, shield, or face covering. Anyone determined to be in close contact will be on home isolation for 14 days to mitigate the risk of further spread, if applicable."

The district has notified the local public health authority and all campuses have been sanitized.

The persons testing positive were last on campus Monday, Aug. 24, for a brief time and are currently on home isolation.

"While we have no reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individuals have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, monitor for symptoms of COVID-19," Rigano wrote.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

•Temperature of 100.4 or higher

•Sore throat

•New uncontrolled cough or difficulty breathing

•Diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain

•Severe headache

•Loss of taste/smell

For more information or if a parent has any questions or concerns, they can contact their campus principal or nurse.