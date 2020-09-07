With Texas suburbs emerging as a political battleground in the November election, a constellation of conservative groups are arguing that Republican candidates should talk up a wonky issue: Clean energy.

The election likely will hinge on perceptions of President Donald Trump’s job performance, jobs and health care, as well as whether the coronavirus has been brought under control and a vaccine is in the offing, and down-and-dirty partisanship. But these groups say that Republicans signaling that they support paying for energy innovation or overhauls to the electric grid or, simply, acknowledge that the climate is changing, will be telegraphing to independents in Texas suburbs that they have a pragmatic approach to governance.

The advice comes even as the party has lashed itself to a president who has called climate change a hoax, pulled out of the Paris climate agreement, and rolled back federal environmental rules.

This summer, Trump hosted a fundraiser in Odessa and toured oil and gas facilities in Midland. He has credited himself with saving the industry, which is still reeling from nosediving prices following a geopolitical spat between Russia and Saudi Arabia and a sharp drop in demand at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

And before Trump, Republicans opposed initiatives by the Obama administration aimed at cleaner air and water.

But support for clean energy — a fungible term that can mean anything from renewable energy such as wind and solar to "clean coal," depending on who’s using it — signals to key voting blocs a kind of reasonableness, according to Republican pollsters.

"Support for clean energy tests very well with GOP and independent women, two groups Republican candidates need to do well with in 2020," Republican pollster Glen Bolger, who conducted such a poll for Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation, one of the groups pushing for engagement on energy issues, announced last year. "Republican candidates in Texas will help themselves with these groups by including more messaging and support for clean energy innovation and production."

Other groups include Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, the ClearPath Foundation, and the American Conservation Coalition.

A poll released in February by American Conservation Coalition, a climate group that aims to engage young conservatives, found 7 in 10 young voters surveyed were more likely to back a Republican candidate who accepts that climate change is real.

In some cases, the groups are endorsing candidates, such as U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and putting out campaign material to support them.

In most cases, the groups won’t disclose the source of their money.

"All the research we have says on most important segments you want for the general election, suburban women, this issue does more to flip ballot preference than any other," said Jay Faison, founder of the ClearPath Foundation, whose mission is to "develop and advance conservative policies that accelerate clean energy innovation."

"Clean energy is never going to be a No. 1 issue in Texas," he continued. "Maybe 10 or 15, but it’s a proxy or indicator that a politician is willing to work with the other side and get some things done. You’re saying ‘This is important to me, and I’m not going to rubber stamp everything down the Republican policy pipeline."

He said the group’s political arm — ClearPath Action Fund — is spending $150,000 on digital ads and mailers to promote Cornyn, who faces Democrat MJ Hegar. The mailers say Cornyn is "Fighting for a Clean Energy Future."

Cornyn has a lifetime score of 5% from the Texas League of Conservation Voters.

"Cornyn is not leading a clean energy revolution," said Cyrus Reed, interim director of the Lone Star chapter of the Sierra Club. "He is stuck promoting yesterday’s fossil fuels. While we cannot end our reliance on fossil fuels overnight and we need to invest in the transition, continuing to prop up existing technologies with federal subsidies is not the way to grow our economy."

Cornyn campaign spokesman Travis Considine told the American-Statesman that energy issues are "obviously top of mind for all Texans, particularly people in West Texas," where, he said, it comes up as a matter of livelihoods.

He said that while the senator discusses his work to help the energy industry in Texas, questions about clean energy tend not to come up much on the campaign trail outside of oil-rich West Texas.

"As an issue, (energy) comes up with voters in West Texas a lot more than in any other market," he said.

He said the campaign hasn’t been tailoring its message on clean energy specifically to appeal to suburban voters.

ClearPath Action Fund also has endorsed eight other members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, who has urged Republicans to address climate change.

Crenshaw, who was first elected in 2018, represents a district anchored in the northern Houston suburbs and is rated as "likely Republican" by the Cook Political Report.

A Crenshaw campaign official said Crenshaw’s approach, which has included promoting carbon capture technology, "isn't about political signaling ... this is about actually finding solutions to climate change while protecting our economy."

Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, an assistant dean at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas who studies women and politics, is skeptical that rhetoric about support for clean energy will do much to persuade suburban voters in this election.

"If this were 2012 and it was Biden versus Romney, maybe this would help a little," she said. "And if there were no COVID it might have helped a teensy bit — but not a whole lot. What we saw in 2018 was a frustration among suburban moms at the more aggressive agenda of Trump. Is clean energy a good thing and do these women like it? Sure, but in light of the volume and intensity of the Trump agenda it’s a drop in the bucket."

Threading a needle

Republicans are likely to go with an all-of-the-above strategy on the hustings — and largely avoid talking about global warming and climate change as they try to get the party faithful to the polls.

Only 31% of Republicans who are 56 and older — people much more likely to vote — think the federal government is doing too little to reduce the consequences of climate change, according to a November 2019 poll by the Pew Research Center.

In short, talking about "clean energy" is a way for Republican candidates to thread a rhetorical needle.

"As conservatives, we fundamentally believe free markets are the key to job creation, continued innovation and technological advancements in energy production, distribution, storage and efficiency," said Matt Welch, who helms Conservative Texans for Clean Energy Innovation with fellow veteran Texas political operative Kevin Brannon.

Telegraphing talking points for Republicans, Welch said that in contrast, "the proposed massive Green New Deal would wreck the national economy and erode our personal freedoms in the process."

"Draconian, unworkable proposals underscore the need for conservatives to lead on clean energy," he said. "When we fail to offer constructive solutions to our challenges, it makes big-government outcomes more likely."

But, he acknowledged, part of the challenge is convincing Republicans to talk about this.

"We feel like we’re a good messenger to deliver clean energy information and advocacy for folks that need to hear it," he told the Statesman, given his conservative bona fides — he served, for example, as campaign spokesman for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from 2016 through 2018 and was director of Texans for Lawsuit Reform, the state’s largest political action committee.

He wouldn’t say who is paying his salary.

Conservative Texans for Clean Energy Innovation "has a policy of protecting the identity of donors," he said.

In May, a group called Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions launched a $250,000 digital campaign called Clean Energy Forward — "aimed at Republicans like Sen. Cornyn" — according to a news release — "to make clean energy a centerpiece of the nation’s economic recovery from COVID-19."

The campaign followed a letter in April to the congressional leadership calling for an extension of subsidies for hydropower and nuclear energy and expedited environmental review for highway projects.

"An all-of-the-above approach to energy is the principal reason the U.S. has been able to grow the economy and reduce carbon emissions more than any other country over the past decade," says the letter from Heather Reams, executive director of the organization.

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions received $1 million from the MacArthur Foundation in 2018. The group also has received money from industry trade groups, she told the Statesman.

She said the group was formed because "when a Republican does something positive on clean energy or environment, it’s crickets. Who’s supporting Republicans on that? There’s not a whole lot."

But she said talking about these issues in a general election "makes candidates more competitive."

Republican environmentalism

During a clean energy boot camp for candidates, Reams said she encourages candidates to talk about energy in relation to "economic security and clean jobs." The boot camp’s materials recommend Republican candidates, asked about climate change, say:

• "Republicans have a long history of environmental stewardship and leadership — from Teddy Roosevelt, to Richard Nixon, to George W. Bush — climate change isn’t an issue we should shy away from."

• "Republicans don’t want to debate the science. We are focused on solutions that will create jobs today and conserve the environment for our children."

• "Republicans are helping address climate change by advancing clean energy sources and using the free market."

Still, some of the messages have run into a problem: Trump.

Reams’ group, for example, put up ads in 2017 encouraging the president to renegotiate or stay in the Paris climate agreement.

"Certainly it’s an uphill battle with the White House right now, a challenge to get this issue to be prioritized," said Karly Matthews, a spokeswoman for the American Conservation Coalition.