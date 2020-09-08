The Amarillo City Council conducted an in-person special session at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza on Tuesday for proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget and property tax rate public hearings.

The city’s new fiscal year begins in October and extends through September. Officials said in conjunction with Senate Bill 2 passed by the state legislature last year, the city council is required to conduct in-person meetings regarding the budget and tax rate.

"We were able to address several revenue challenges that were created because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs said. "A couple of examples of that are related to our Hotel Occupancy Tax collections. We are anticipating the budget will be about $1.9 million less than the budget for the current fiscal year."

Per Storrs, sales tax revenue will be $1.5 million less than the budget approved for the present fiscal year, municipal court fees will be down $750,000 in the upcoming budget versus the current approved budget and franchise fees are lower by $700,000. She said the proposed budget for 2020-21 is less than the current approved budget for fiscal year 2019-20 by about $8.9 million.

Officials said the city’s proposed 2020-21 budget is $392.7 million. In correspondence to Mayor Ginger Nelson and city council members, City Manager Jared Miller noted $285.5 million of the proposed budget is for operation and maintenance functions, $94.7 million in capital and $39.5 million required to support existing debt service payments.

During the proposed budget public hearing one resident provided input via telephone. Meanwhile, on Aug. 25 city council members voted 5-0 in approval of the proposed tax rate of 0.39681 for Maintenance and Operations and Debt Service. Storrs said on a $100,000 home the tax increase would be $8.30 annually.

Amarillo resident Noah Dawson offered the following during the public address portion of Tuesday’s special session:

"Y’all have some nerve trying to pass a tax increase in this economy, right before begging voters to give y’all another tax increase, longer terms and fewer public meetings," he said. "Good luck trying to get voters to approve y’all’s props right now, through an increase in their taxes. Y’all are going to need it."

Officials said the vote to approve the tax rate would be conducted during a city council special meeting on Sept. 15 in person at the Civic Center Grand Plaza at noon.