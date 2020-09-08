The Lubbock City Council unanimously approved the fiscal year 2020-21 budget on Tuesday.

The city’s budget calls for decreasing the tax rate from 55.8802 cents per $100 property valuation to 54.1573 cents, creating a system of tornado sirens, developing a master plan for public parks, spending $10 million on street maintenance, as well as other initiatives.

The budget has been referred to as a baseline budget, although it’s not revenue neutral. There are few large capital projects, few new hires and no employee raises. The city is not making any changes to water, wastewater, stormwater or trash fees.

"I think it’s a responsible budget," said Mayor Dan Pope prior to the vote. "It’s a balanced budget, it pays down a bunch of debt, it continues our effort to pay cash and to fund needs and not wants."

The city’s overall debt is set to decrease 7.7% this upcoming fiscal year, which the city says is a decrease of about $107 million.

One of the new employees is a new neighborhood planner for North and East Lubbock, along with $250,000 for project costs. Among the many roles, the planner will work with neighborhoods to create individual master plans, create and maintain a database for vacant land, develop economic development strategies and coordinate economic development.

The only new major street construction project being budgeted for in FY 2020-21 is on 114th Street between Quaker and Indiana Avenues. This project is budgeted to cost $7.5 million. The city is also budgeting $400,000 to remove one-way streets downtown.

The total budget is for $877 million.

The Lubbock City Council approved the budget after little discussion on Tuesday. The city council, along with city staff, had been working on the budget for months and have hosted several public hearings and work sessions.

A few citizens spoke to the city council during the public comment period. Similar to the comments before the first vote on the budget last week, some citizens asked for a bigger decrease to the tax rate, and others asked the city council to fund a comprehensive fiscal impact analysis and a scenario-based impact analysis in this year’s budget.

Even with the tax rate decrease, the city of Lubbock projects an increase in property tax revenue. The city expects to collect $1.53 million more in property tax revenue, despite the decrease in the tax rate. The city says new property alone will add $2.39 million to the budget. Sales tax revenues are expected to increase $1.8 million, or 2.5%, next fiscal year.

City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said the proposed tax rate of 54.1573 cents per $100 property valuation will keep taxes flat for the average homeowner despite an increase in property values. Homes that increased more than the average will pay more.

Plan Lubbock 2040 says a fiscal impact analysis is an accepted methodology to look at revenues and expenses by land use type. Council members said they will further discuss the need for the plan when they meet for their yearly planning session in the fall.