The City of Lubbock announced Tuesday that there are 92 new cases of the coronavirus and 134 more recoveries.

No additional deaths were reported, leaving the amount of deaths linked to COVID-19 at 105, according to data provided by the City of Lubbock Health Department. There have been 9,075 total cases in Lubbock County.

There are 59 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 27 of those patients being treated in an Intensive Care Unit.

The city’s data showed Tuesday that 394 more coronavirus tests had been processed from the previous day. A total of 100,361 tests have been processed in Lubbock since March.

According to Texas Tech University’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 75 new active cases, 67 of which are from students, and 51 new recoveries. There are 650 total active cases, including 607 students and 43 employees, and 1,020 cases have been reported.

In Texas, 1,416 new cases were confirmed along with 61 additional deaths. According to the Department of State Health Services, 13,553 Texas residents have died, 553,409 people have recovered and 74,829 cases are still active.