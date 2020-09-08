Mirror report

Midlothian Independent School District trustee Andrea Walton is among 37 school volunteers from across the state to be designated as a Master Trustee by the Texas Association of School Boards.

Walton, who is unopposed for a second 3-year term, has served on the MISD school board since 2017, and has been a longtime community volunteer. She served as MISD board secretary in 2018 and also participated in the regional Legislative Advisory Council for two terms. Walton has been nominated by her MISD peers to serve at the National Convention for the last three years.

Walton’s training included rigorous four-day meetings several times across the year: touring colleges, and school districts with specified purpose and analysis of policy and programs.

Additionally, the leadership participants studied programs involving Gifted and Talented, language immersion, culinary arts, entrepreneurship and collaboration through relationships. All while sharing and growing in best practices of virtual learning through a global pandemic.

"I am humbled to be included among such amazing leaders across the state. Our learning was intense and impactful," Walton said. "We grew together and shared solutions for students and families, during a worldwide pandemic. The lessons learned from this leadership program relate directly to the classroom and will help with the challenges and opportunities facing Midlothian ISD."

Walton has traveled to Washington, D.C. in 2019 and 2020 attending the Advocacy Institute, meeting with legislators to share the story of Ellis County and Midlothian ISD, focusing on increased funding for special education.

The only other Midlothian ISD board member to complete this program was approximately 25 years ago.

Master Trustee Cindy Williams shared, "The Master Trustee program shared a deeper and broader understanding of governance and public education, enhancing the role of a trustee and improving advocacy for MISD student and families."