The City of Seagraves will receive nearly $4.1 million to improve the city’s water infrastructure.

The loan is part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program which provides grants and loans to assist in economic opportunities in rural areas and to improve infrastructure.

The total for the City of Seagraves was $4,099,000 and will be used to update the wastewater treatment plant and reline existing pods. The proposed improvements include adding a mechanical clarifier, electrical upgrades, replacing the sludge pump equipment and sludge drying beds.

According to the detailed release by the USDA, the improvements to the city’s current operation will bring Seagraves into compliance with the state regulatory permit requirements and allow additional flow.

"USDA understands that safe and reliable water and wastewater infrastructure is vital for our rural communities and the investment announced today in the city of Seagraves demonstrates our commitment to improving essential water services that will enhance the prosperity of rural Texans," said State Director Edd Hargett.

Scurry County also received $550,000 in loans and $450,000 in grants for the Ira Water Supply Corporation to meet the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s requirements for line size, water flow and reduced water loss due to leaks.