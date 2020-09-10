Aug. 12 was a special day for a young man from Glen Rose.

Somervell County Rodeo recently awarded a total of more than $4,000 to Glen Rose High School students.

Marc Moss, the main scholarship winner this year, is a lifelong resident of Glen Rose who is attending Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches. He was wearing his Boy Scout uniform when he accepted the scholarship check because he had just attended his ceremony for becoming an Eagle Scout.

Moss is studying forestry wildlife and habitat management, and hopes to become a game warden.

He was involved in FFA, football, UIL Academics and Boy Scouts while in high school.

Moss is a son of Jeremiah and Sylvia Moss.

The open pro rodeo event, held Aug. 14-15 at Somervell County Expo Center, was able to donate through the FFA Calf Scramble Winners and Scholarship Winners.

A comment provided by the Somervell County Rodeo Committee states, "Somervell County Rodeo appreciates all businesses and individuals who help make these scholarships possible for the youth of our future! Thank you!"