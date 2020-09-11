The 51st annual Cowboy Capital of the World Pro Rodeo is once again ready to crank up at Lone Star Arena in Stephenville, with three days of competition starting Friday, Sept. 25.

Tickets for adults are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. For children ages 6-12, tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Admission is free for children age 5 and under.

Lone Star Arena is at 4696 North U.S. Highway 377 in Stephenville.

Rodeo tickets are now available at Bradberry’s Best; Capital Hatters; Chick Elms Grand Entry Western Store & Rodeo Shop; Saddle Rags The Western Store; and the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce. For more information call Stephenville Chamber of Commerce at 254-965-5313, or go online (cowboycapitalprcarodeo.com).

Leading into the week of the rodeo is Rodeo Heritage Week, which kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 a.m. with the Cowboy Capital BBQ Cook-Off, at Park Your Pony Arena, which is located at 536 County Road 483 in Stephenville.

Key events on this year’s schedule include:

• Saturday, Sept. 19

8 a.m. — Cowboy Capital BBQ Cook-Off, Park Your Pony Arena.

10 a.m. — Cowboy Capital County Team Roping, Park Your Pony Arena.

3 p.m. — Registration for Mutton Bustin’ & Dummy Roping, Park Your Pony Arena.

4 p.m. — Dummy Roping Contest, Park Your Pony Arena.

5 p.m. — McCoy’s Mutton Bustin’, Park Your Pony Arena.

• Thursday, Sept. 24

9 a.m. — PRCA Steer Roping Slack, Lone Star Arena.

5-7 p.m. — Rodeo memorabilia exhibit reception presented by Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council, River North Gallery.

• Friday, Sept. 25

9 a.m. — PRCA Timed Event Slack, Lone Star Arena.

7 p.m. — PRCA Rodeo Performance No. 1, American Patriot Night (honoring all those who serve), Lone Star Arena.

• Saturday, Sept. 26

7:30 a.m. — Cowboy Capital 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run, Stephenville City Park.

10 a.m. — Rodeo Heritage Parade, Stephenville downtown square.

7 p.m. — PRCA Rodeo Performance No. 2 ("It’s Gonna Get Western Night"), Lone Star Arena.

9 p.m. — Dancin’ in the Dirt live music concert with Jake Hooker & The Outsiders, Lone Star Arena (free admission with rodeo ticket).

• Sunday, Sept. 27

2 p.m. — PRCA Rodeo Performance No. 3 ("Sunday Showdown"), Lone Star Arena.