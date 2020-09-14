Zelma Perkins, a loving mother and grandmother, met her Lord and Savior on Sept. 12, 2020, at the age of 93, surrounded by those she loved. Zelma and her twin, Thelma, were born on May 8, 1927 in Bold Springs, OK, to Walter and Lena Rhea. They were the second to youngest of seven children. The twins worked side by side with their father on the farm.

She met the love of her life, Alphus James Perkins, in 1940 at a party in Milburn, OK. She was 13 and he was 19. Alphus told a friend, "You see that girl? I’m going to marry her." And on Nov. 8, 1942, he and Zelma eloped along with her twin sister and her beau.

For the next 69 years they raised three children, June, Stanley and Retha, while working numerous jobs. Zelma worked for Roberta ISD, a candy factory and the peanut mill in Durant. She earned her GED and she finished off her career as a teacher’s aide working with kids at Washington Irving Elementary for Durant ISD. She loved her job.

Zelma was an active member of Abundant Life Temple, Durant, OK, for many, many years. She sang in the choir and was twice voted choir member of the year. She loved her husband and family, but most of all she loved the Lord. She never hesitated sharing Jesus with everyone. She was an avid prayer warrior and today she is rejoicing in heaven. She enjoyed sewing and quilting in her free time. She loved doing puzzles and playing games. Some of her favorites were: Dominoes, Canasta, and other card games.

Zelma is survived by her children: June Snider of Durant, Oklahoma, Stan Perkins of Denison, Texas, Retha Eastwood and husband Scott of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. Grandchildren: Kelly Kane and husband Michael of Durant, Oklahoma, Lorrie Wright and husband Danny of Durant, Oklahoma, Kristen Jones and husband David of Durant, Oklahoma, Adam Perkins, Cole Perkins, Lindsay Perkins, Brooke Husong and husband Adam of Jay, Oklahoma, Sommer McCormick and husband Brandon of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Ace Eastwood and wife Karlie of Clarksville, Tennessee; 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Zelma is preceded in death by the love of her life, Alphus Perkins; parents Walter and Lena Rhea; brothers J.T. Rhea and Vilna Rhea; sisters Evelyn Lee, Oleta Bolin, Thelma Lanier (her twin), and Zeffie Breeden; son-in-law Larry Snider.

Funeral Services for Zelma Perkins will be at 10 a.m. at Abundant Life of Texoma in Durant, Oklahoma, on Sept. 15, 2020 with Reverend Randall Drake officiating. Following will be interment at Silo Cemetery in Silo, Oklahoma, with Michael Kane, Danny Wright, David Jones, Brandon McCormick, Trey Wright, Kasen Kane, Ryder Jones, and Max McCormick serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are Ace Eastwood, Kale Palmer and Maverick McCormick.

The family is practicing social distancing during these times, for yourself and the safety of others. The family asks that everyone who is attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma; www.holmescoffeymurray.com