The Glen Rose City Council voted Monday evening during its September meeting to keep the ad valorem tax rate the same as last year, and also to extend the existing contract with Michael Leamons as city administrator for one additional year.

City Secretary Stephanie Ritchie said that the tax rate for Glen Rose residents will remain 0.384074 cents per $100 of property valuation, for the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year. That vote was unanimous (5-0). The Glen Rose city tax rate has remained the same since 2013.

The additional year for Leamons will be for the same current base salary he is already making, at $90,000 per year. That action extends the current contract with Leamons to the year 2023.

Leamons’ contract extension was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Julia Douglas, Johnny Martin, Jack Johnson and Richard Vaughn voting for it and Chris Bryant voting no.

"I think it’s very important because he’s a huge asset to the city of Glen Rose," Mayor Pam Miller said. "Giving him (another year) extension allows people to know how much we appreciate him. Since he has come in, he has saved the city a lot of money. He is very good at finding the answer."

In September last year, the Council had voted to give Leamons a three-year extension, also at $90,000 per year. Leamons became manager of city-owned Oakdale Park in 2017, and had been serving in that capacity as well as interim city administrator prior to December of 2018 following the resignation of Chester Nolen.

Leamons’ first contract as city administrator was for one year at $80,000, plus $1,000 for each of the months he was also still the Oakdale manager.

The final closing of the sale agreement of Oakdale Park to the owners of Off the Vine RV Park of Hico is still pending. On Monday, the Council voted to authorize Mayor Miller to assign the title for the Oakdale Park sale, once the closing has been completed.

The Council approved some downtown street closures for Halloween, which falls on a Saturday (Oct. 31) this year. Starting at 4 p.m. on the 31st, three streets (except for Barnard Street) surrounding the downtown courthouse will be closed for Halloween activities.

Also, in a separate vote, the Council approved closure on the evening of Oct. 31 of Walnut Street, next to Bull Lion Ranch for a street dance, from 8-11 p.m., and that includes a special use permit for the consumption of alcohol during that time frame in the downtown business district.