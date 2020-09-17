Glen Rose ISD Child Nutrition Director Jill Lawson announced this week that all GRISD students — in person and remote learners — began receiving a free reimbursable meal starting with lunch on Sept. 14. And going forward, free meals will include a reimbursable breakfast and lunch each day.

Students and families are encouraged to participate in this program while it remains available, according to Lawson.

The USDA recently issued a nationwide waiver allowing Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Operations to continue to operate through Dec. 31, 2020.

That provides the choice for Texas contracting entities to operate the National School Lunch Program or one of the summer feeding programs through the end of 2020 or until funding is no longer available.

Lawson noted to be aware that at any time, the USDA may withdraw the waivers depending on the availability of funding. At that point schools will revert back to charging for meals based on meal application status. During this time, students may still purchase extra entrees, side items, or items from the B-Line/Snack Bar (at junior high and high school).

It is highly encouraged for ALL families to fill out a free-reduced meal application during this time, Lawson added.

Applications may be picked up from the campuses, or can be found online at the GRISD website under Child Nutrition.

If you have any questions regarding this program, contact Lawson at (254) 898-3907 or lawsji@grisd.net.