During Monday’s regular session, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors approved an added Location Incentive Agreement and restated lease with MWI.

"We’ve been talking about this since July of last year," Kevin Carter, AEDC president and CEO, said. "We’re very excited to finally come to you and ask for your approval of this project. This is MWI, formerly known as Micro Beef. They are in a building that we own out in CenterPort. We currently have a lease with them and a Location Incentive Agreement. This would be an additional Location Incentive Agreement and a restated lease."

Per Carter, the Location Incentive Agreement would enable the AEDC to incentivize 50 additional jobs MWI creates at a $65,000 annual salary.

"Currently they have 132 employees, with a payroll of about $12 million," he said. "The total incentive package would be $750,000 over the life of the Location Incentive Agreement."

Carter said the company is expanding the size of its building, needing the room for additional manufacturing.

"This is restated lease," he said. "They are in a lease agreement, so this will undo what we presently have. We are allowing for new construction up to $1,040,000 for a 6,000-square-foot new standalone addition that will be to the east of the current property. And a 5,000-square-foot second floor mezzanine that will be constructed in the current building that AEDC owns."

According to Carter, the restated lease is for 10 years, with two five-year additional options. He said the lease is for $42,887 per month over the 10 years.

"Very exciting to see them expand," he said. "We’ll start the new year off with a new project."