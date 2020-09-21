The Round Rock school district launched a COVID-19 dashboard to share information about confirmed coronavirus cases and close contacts.

The dashboard provides a district-wide and campus-specific overview of new and cumulative confirmed positive cases and close contact reports, and reflects records from Sept. 10 to the present. The dashboard will be updated every Friday.

The dashboard will show total positive lab-confirmed cases for the week among students and staff, as well as the total cumulative number of lab-confirmed cases. The dashboard also shows the total new and cumulative number of close contacts established.

People designated as close contacts, who were determined to have come into contact with the person who then tested positive for the virus, are required to remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, according to district policy.

The dashboard shows four cases as of Sept. 18, the end of the first week of in-person classes during which time about 30% of students returned to campuses. The cases are one employee at Callison Elementary School, one employee at Cedar Ridge High School, one employee at Westwood High School and one student at Stony Point High School.

The dashboard also shows 30 close contacts across those four campuses — 24 students and six employees.

All data is preliminary and subject to change upon investigations, according to the dashboard website. All data is also reported to Williamson and Travis public health departments.

The dashboard can be found at roundrockisd.org/covid-dashboard.