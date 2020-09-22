Noon update: Houston is reporting widespread street flooding as Tropical Depression Beta continues to weaken and move northeast.

Beta will move east-northeast and then through southwest Louisiana in the coming days, the National Weather Service said. Flash flooding in parts of southeast Texas will be possible through Wednesday, forecasters said.

Houston residents are being encouraged to stay off the road because of flooding and unsafe driving conditions.

Twitter users posted photos of flooded vehicles Tuesday morning.

Houston Independent School District, along with other districts in the area, closed facilities and offices on Tuesday because of the storm and opted for virtual learning.

The Austin area has a 60% chance of rain in the afternoon before chances drop to 10% at night, forecasters said.

10:35 a.m. update: Central Texans should keep their umbrellas handy as outer bands from Tropical Depression Beta continue to move inland toward Austin.

Meteorologists from the National Hurricane Center downgraded Beta from a tropical storm to a tropical depression at 10 a.m.

Jon Zeitler, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service, said the Houston metro area continues to see flash flooding, particularly in Harris and Fort Bend counties.

However, the area’s storm surge warnings should soon downgrade to coastal flood warnings as the depression weakens.

Central Texans, especially those in Lee and Bastrop counties, will see light to moderate showers until about 6 p.m., according to Zeitler.

The wet day is because of rain bands stemming from Tropical Depression Beta moving into the area, Zeitler said.

Most of the Austin metro area will see about a quarter of an inch of rain on Tuesday, according to meteorologists. Central Texas should have no issues with flooding, Zeitler said.

“Roads will be wet, so people should drive with normal caution,” he said.

Tuesday forecast for Austin: Rain is expected across Central Texas during the day after Tropical Storm Beta made landfall along the middle Texas coast Monday night, the National Weather Service said.

The storm landed near Port O’Connor around 10 p.m., forecasters said. Rain bands from the storm will continue to move through Central Texas on Tuesday, bringing a 70% chance of rain to the Austin area. Forecasters expect only up to a tenth of an inch of rainfall.

Skies will be cloudy with north winds blowing 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will peak at a high near 74 degrees.

Rain chances will decrease to 30% at night, forecasters said. Nighttime skies will be cloudy and temperatures will drop to a low around 69 degrees.

Wednesday will be dry and warm, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 64.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 86. Mostly clear at night with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 89. Clear at night with a low around 68.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 91. Mostly clear at night with a low around 66.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 89.

We encourage Houstonians to stay off the road not just because of flooding, but also overall unsafe driving conditions.



Call 3-1-1 to report road debris in your area.



Stay safe, Stay home. #Beta #HouWX #FloodSafety pic.twitter.com/Lw40aU8WWQ

— Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) September 22, 2020

Multiple cars flooded on Holmes Rd in Houston with additional vehicle getting stranded. Watch us live on @weatherchannel. @TWCChrisWarren @TWCAlexWallace @kellycass #Houston #txwx pic.twitter.com/u1S9zMf8Ey

— Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) September 22, 2020

Driver of the Ford SUV went into the flooded road. Appears the car stalled out. High water rescue team was sent out to get the driver to safety. #houston #flooding #txwx @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/VbQleharVo

— Tony Russell (@TonyRussellTV) September 22, 2020